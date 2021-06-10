Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,542,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,921 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

