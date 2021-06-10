Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,207 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.