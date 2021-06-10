Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,468. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.83.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.