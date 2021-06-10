Meristem Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.24. 206,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

