Meristem Family Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 288,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.93. 103,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,784. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 132.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

