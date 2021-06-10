Meristem Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.73. 316,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,914,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

