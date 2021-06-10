Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 9,963 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,857. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.79. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.61 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.