Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.51. Meritor reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15. Meritor has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Meritor by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $11,449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

