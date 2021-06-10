Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Merus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.33). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $888.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.14.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Merus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

