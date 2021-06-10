Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $258.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 446.00 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,679. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

