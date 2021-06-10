M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI stock opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.