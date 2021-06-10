M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $21,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 808.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,558 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEP opened at $72.24 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

