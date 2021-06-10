M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 121,168 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121,168 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 97,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Truist Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

