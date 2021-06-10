M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 751 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,540,000 after buying an additional 2,647,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after buying an additional 2,606,224 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after buying an additional 639,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,689,000 after acquiring an additional 381,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

SU stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 500.60, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

