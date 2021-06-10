M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 86,759 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,759 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Manhattan Associates worth $43,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 556.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH stock opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.88.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

