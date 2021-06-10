MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 215,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 58,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.