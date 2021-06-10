Michael G. Combs Sells 15,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,729. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CRVL stock opened at $122.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $126.90.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
