Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $976,000 Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIX. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter.

HIX stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $7.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

