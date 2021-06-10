Mina Price Tops $2.73 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00007514 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $415.74 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00191174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00201236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.30 or 0.01296176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,294.49 or 0.99817463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 152,164,152 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

