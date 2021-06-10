Minerva Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Minerva Advisors LLC lessened its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.61. 3,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,386. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.