Minerva Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Minerva Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Riverview Financial worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Riverview Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Riverview Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RIVE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 16,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692. The firm has a market cap of $105.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Riverview Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Riverview Financial had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.