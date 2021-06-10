Minerva Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Astronics comprises 3.3% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 2,611.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 933,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 808,015 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 606.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 678,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 495.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ATRO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. 1,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $562.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

