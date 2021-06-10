Minerva Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Minerva Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the period. Navigator makes up 1.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVGS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $599.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

