Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.05.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

