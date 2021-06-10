Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,733. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE ALK opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

