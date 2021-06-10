Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 229,488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $116,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

LNG stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.