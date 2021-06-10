Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Teradyne worth $98,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of TER opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.67. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

