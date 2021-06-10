Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $133,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.75.

Shares of SPGI opened at $384.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.79. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.