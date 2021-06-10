Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $83.04 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80,354 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of The Boeing worth $83,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $248.06 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.35.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

