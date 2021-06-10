Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 21,792 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.26% of Teladoc Health worth $74,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC opened at $150.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,172 shares of company stock worth $74,860,905. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

