Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 246,183 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,183 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $90,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $99,208,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

