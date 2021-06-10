Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 701,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

