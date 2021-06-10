MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Peter Connell Acquires 300 Shares

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Peter Connell bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

Shares of MJH opened at GBX 48.75 ($0.64) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £84.17 million and a PE ratio of -13.03.

Get MJ Hudson Group alerts:

About MJ Hudson Group

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MJ Hudson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Hudson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.