MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Peter Connell Acquires 300 Shares

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Peter Connell bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).
Shares of MJH opened at GBX 48.75 ($0.64) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £84.17 million and a PE ratio of -13.03.
About MJ Hudson Group
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Hudson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Hudson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.