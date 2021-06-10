MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $507,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

