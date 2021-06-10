Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Position Boosted by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company comprises approximately 4.9% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $110,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

MC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,683. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.