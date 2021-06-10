Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

MOGO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.17. 30,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,314. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.60 million, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mogo by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 574,131 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

