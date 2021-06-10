MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Sold by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041,022 shares during the quarter. MoneyGram International accounts for about 0.7% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 0.62% of MoneyGram International worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 30,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $780.01 million, a PE ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

