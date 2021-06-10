Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 53.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,416 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $76,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $291.67. 26,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,241. The stock has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.50. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $197.26 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.