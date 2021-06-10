Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $11.63 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,906 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,608. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.