Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $50.83 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,370 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises approximately 1.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.43% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $50,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 167,810 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.39.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

