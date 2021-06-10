Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE BBU traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.50%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

