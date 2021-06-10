Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,451 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $34,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.08. 14,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,322. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

