Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $340.73

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $340.73 and last traded at $339.68, with a volume of 14282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $338.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $6,980,658. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Moody’s by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 264,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,811,000 after buying an additional 74,070 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

