Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.42. 349,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,987,817. The company has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.