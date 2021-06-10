Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $681.53 Million

Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $681.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $586.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $630.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.