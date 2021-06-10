Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $681.53 Million

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $681.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $586.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $630.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.