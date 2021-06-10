MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 129.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.77. 1,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,996. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

