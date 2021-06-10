Mukul Jain Sells 25,000 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 25,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mukul Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

