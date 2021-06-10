Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.90.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.