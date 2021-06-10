MyWish Price Reaches $0.26 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $349.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

