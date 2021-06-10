Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) Insider Acquires A$59,999.80 in Stock

Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) insider Juanita Hamparsum bought 176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,999.80 ($42,857.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06.

Namoi Cotton Company Profile

Namoi Cotton Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ginning and marketing of cotton in Australia and Asia. The company operates 11 cotton gins in New South Wales and Queensland. It is also involved in the purchase of lint cotton from growers through various forward contracts; and trading and marketing of cottonseeds.

